MultiChoice Talent Factory calls for Malawian entries for 2025 cohort

MultiChoice is inviting Malawian aspiring filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers and storytellers to apply for entry into MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) — a fully funded training programme for youths in TV production for the 2025 academic year.

Since its inception in 2018, MTF has brought together 60 students each year giving them an opportunity to reach their dreams and to unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

Malawian graduates include Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019 cohort); Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020); Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai (2022) and Sarah Mngwaluko & Brian Magombo (2023).

Some of them hit the ground running as Kapumba owns his own film production company; Mkwezalamba is a professional filmmaker & actor; Makamo is a lecturer of film theory & professional filmmaker while Livason is a producer; graphics artist and owns a media consultancy business.

In its public notice of invitation, MultiChoice says applications are now open and will close on September 15, 2024 and I nterested candidates can visit https://applications.multichoicetalentfactory.com to submit their entries and learn more about the program’s requirements.

“Whether you’re a young professional looking to change careers and expand your horizons or a newcomer eager to make your mark in the TV & film industry, MTF welcomes applicants from all backgrounds across the 13 countries in Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“Through a series of rigorous training programs, MTF believes in using hands-on approach and mentorship from industry experts. Participants not only get a chance to sharpen their craft but also gain invaluable insights into the business of filmmaking.”

MultiChoice assures all interested applicants that trainers at the MTF Academy are the film industry’s best minds who impart practical experience in areas such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and more.

“At the end of the programme, top performing students from each academy will get further training, mentorship and internship opportunities with MTF global partners, such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Indian-based platform Zee World and will get an opportunity to work on productions in South Africa.

“Upon completion students receive accredited and recognised qualification and get a chance to produce and direct short films showcased on MultiChoice platforms.”

“All these initiatives are indicative of MTFs commitment to supporting MultiChoice’s content selection of delivering exciting local content, which is rich in culture.

“Africa has many untold stories and by investing in African talent, MultiChoice gets to uncover and showcase these stories by supporting MTFs students, giving them necessary skills and the platform to produce content that resonates with Africans and the global market.”

