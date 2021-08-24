Chakwera leaves for Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has this morning departed for Lusaka, Zambia, where he is attending the inauguration of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema as the seventh president of the country.

Hichilema emerged winner in the General Elections held on August 12, 2021, having beaten the incumbent President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Chakwera left the country around 8am this morning through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and expected back around 4pm today.

Hichilemba becomes the sixth President of Zambia after succeeding Lingu who served as Africa’s leading copper producing nation for six years.

Lungu took over from late President Michael Sata, who died in office in 2015.

In 2016, Hakainde Hichilema – or HH as he is popularly and fondly called by his supporters in Zambia – was arrested and jailed for treason by the Lungu administration after he disputed the election of the latter to the presidency.

This was the sixth attempt by Hichilema to seek voters’ authorisation to occupy the State House.

Lungu has grudgingly accepted defeat and has committed to ensuring smooth transition of power in Zambia.

