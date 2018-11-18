Chakwera, Mia  say MCP ready to take over govt: Promise better lives for the people of Malawi

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer in the May 21 2019 tripartite elections Lazarus Chakwera and his deputy Sidik Mia on Saturday conducted whistle stop tours in Dowa where the main message was focussed on assuring people that once voted into power the party is geared to change living standards of Malawians.

Chakwera took time to lambast the governing Democtratic Progressive Party (DPP) for failing to govern the country due to growing corruption which is bleeding over growing poverty and promised the people a better life.

He said MCP has set up good development plans which among others include uplifting lives of Malawi Police and the military, alleging that government is

stealing alloawances for the brave soldiers from the Malawi Defence Force who are sent for peace keeping mission in war torn countries.

On agriculture, Chakwera promised to revolutionise agriculture,saying the State produce marketor Admarc will be transformed into a commodity house to improve commodity pricing for local famers by adding value to their crops and reintroducing farmers clubs .

“Malawi is not as poor as people might think but the the problem is corruption, lets stop corruption and use money collected through taxes efficiently,” said Chakwera.

He also said MCP will introduce National Youth Service to train young ones into capable and ready leaders in various field of specialiation.

Among other things, Chakwera promised that MCP will introduce a national demographic audit for the elderly medical facility that will see the aged access half the price on medicine purchased in all pharmacies.

MCP has also promised to introduce a consession tickets for students and vulnerable people when travelling in public transport.

Speaking earlier, Mia said Malawi cannot claim to be a democratic state and yet its people are living in poverty.

He said it is sad that up to now people are drinking water with pigs and dogs.

“A hungry person cannot claim freedom, our votes are about to change that. This corruption plague will surely come to an end,” said Mia, adding “we must make sure we bring change.”

