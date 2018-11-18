UTM  UK Wing lauds Chilima ‘s transformation policies  for Malawi

Malawians based in UK who support Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM party hosted a dinner and dance event in Bradford on Saturday at Cedar Court hotel to remind each other of their role to ensure the party’s victory in 2019.

Talk of colour, style and cordination was all over the place on display from the decoration to the dance steps.

So it was not surprising that in unison the group spoke from one script and agreed to ensure a UTM victory come 2019.

“I don’t know if you are as passionate as I am when it comes to UTM. The passion is from the vision of the healed Malawi that I see under the decisive leadership of Chilima. Never has a presidential candidate in Malawi explained his policies so well that you construct a vision of a good and developed Malawi,” said UTM UK chair Aubrey Makhalira, a medical doctor.

It was for this reason that Makhalira and his Secertary General Beaullah Mlanjira further appealed to the UTM members to go beyond WhatsApp and reach out to relatives and communities and influence them to vote for Chilima.

“As our leader always says, let us be the disciples and spread the good gospel of UTM. Let us reach out to many people in Malawi and mobilise resources,” said Mlanjra.

At the event, the members also raised the issue of dual citizenship, assuring all that a UTM government will into the matter and act in the interest of the UK.

Apart from Bradford, most of the members travelled from as far as London, Oxford, Leeds, Northampton and Oxford.

During the event, the group also raised funds through auctioning of various Malawi products.

