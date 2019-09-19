Chakwera not audible, phony American accent affects recording – Court

The Constitution Court hearing historic elections petition case in Lilongwe told opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera in the witness stand to be audible when testifying as court reporters were having problems to record his answers.

Justice Healy Potani, chair of the five-judge panel, told Chakwera, who wants nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election and an order for a rerun, that court reporters had indicated that they were struggling to record his responses in the cross-examination from Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Potani said Chakwera was not audible enough and wondered if it was his phony American accent.

He advised Chakwera to “improve on audibility.”

Chakwera is known as a man of style when it comes to speaking with his American accent.

During the first part of cross-examination, Chakwera justified his prayer seeking nullifying of the declaration of President Peter Mutharika as duly elected in view of the grave and gross irregularities surrounding the recording, tallying and reconciliation of the national poll.

Asked by Kaphale if he has brought any monitor to testify in court to comment on the validity vote, Chakwera said “ no with an explanation.”

He said those who have sworn statements will argue their case .

Chakwera is also asking the court to nullify the results of the May 21 Presidential Election as he claims it was not conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

He further claims that the electoral body had been negligent in its control and administration of the elections by failing to ensure that the relay of results from the polling stations was secure, accountable, accurate and verifiable.

