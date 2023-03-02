Chakwera off to Qatar to attend UN World’s Poor countries’ Conference 

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera leaves the country Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 for Qatar to attend the 5th United Nations (UN) Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC’s), Statehouse announced Wednesday.

Making the announcement during Statehouse brief at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Statehouse Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni said the president is expected back home on 14th March, 2023.

According to Kampondeni, apart from chairing the meeting, the Malawi leader will also hand over the LDC chairmanship to the designated chair.

“President Chakwera will be chairing this very important summit that has been in the planning for many years and at the end of him chairing the summit, the president will be handing over the chairship of the LDC group of countries to the designated chair of the group,” added Kampondeni.

“And so the president leaves tomorrow (Thursday) and he will go right into a series of meetings as well as conferences discussing this Doha Plan of Action and how it can be implemented to move countries out of the low income bracket into the middle income bracket by 2030.”

LDC’s is a body comprising 46 poorest countries in the world at the United Nations.

These countries work together at the UN in order to move the international community by policy as well as international assistance in ways that are going to help them graduate into middle income countries within a particular period.

The LDC’s had put together a Doha Program of Action which was designed to help low income countries to transition out of the low income bracket into the middle income bracket.