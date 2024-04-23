Chakwera opens 2024 Malawi Mining Investment Forum with a call for sanity in the sector

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has commissioned deliberations of 2024 Malawi Mining Investment Forum at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the function, Chakwera called for the orderly implemention of mining sector. He said it is sad that people chose what they want to do while disregarding the set down rules and procedures.

The president has since appealed to banking sector to invest in mining because if well nutured , the sector has a potential to bring more forex and have forex reserve boosted.

The president commended Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for protecting the mining reserve while giving the case of Mangochi as good case study.

President Chakwera was at the same venue last week Friday, where he launched Agriculture Investment Conference which is part of the first – ever Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) Promotion Week which is running from 19th April 2024 to 27th April 2024.

The promotional week will conclude with Tourism Investment Forum launch on Thursday.

Among others, the conference is serving as a platform for industry leaders, stakeholders and experts to come to a round and bang heads on the future of mining sector in the country.

The conference also aims at breaking barriers and bottlenecks for a conducive mining environment in the country.

The theme for the inaugural conference is “Transforming the Nation through Sustainable Mineral Extraction”.

