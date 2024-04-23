Students Loans board says students will now start making online applications

The Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board says all needy students in need of loans in the country will now be making online applications as a way of enhancing smoother loan disbursement.

The Board’s Executive Director, Prince Phwetekere, told journalists this morning in Blantyre that this new online application arrangement will start from May 1 to June 30, 2024.

Phwetekere further stated that they have also come up with a biased initiative where 288 Open Distance Learning (ODL) females that are studying education, agriculture, ICT, and energy will be supported in order to promote equal access to tertiary education with support from the World Bank.

The Executive Director added that they have also been making significant progress in loan recovery, as they are now able to collect K100 million a month from K40 million.

