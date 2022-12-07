Chakwera pardons former Malawi Electoral Commissioner Linda Kunje

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned jailed former Malawi Electoral commissioner Linda Kunje.

Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Sendeza has since instructed the Malawi Prison Service to release Kunje, who is serving an 18 month sentence for obstructing the presidential motorcade.

In a written communication, the minister says Kunje is on the list of prisoners to be pardoned during the Christmas festive season.

Kunje, together with her driver, Jones Tewesa, were convicted for obstructing President Chakwera’s convoy as he was on his way to preside over a University of Malawi (Unima) graduation ceremony in Zomba in December 2020.

She is among the over 200 inmates who have been pardoned by the President as the country inches closer to the festive season.

Kunje has been ill for a while at Zomba Maximum Prison and is currently admitted to Zomba Central Hospital.

