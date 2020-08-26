Chakwera plans White House-style televised press briefings: State House to open for public access, photo-op
President Lazarus Chakwera is planning to introduce weekly televised press briefings to be officially launched on September 7, it has emerged.
The new format, similar to that used by the White House in the United States, is expected to come in Mondays.
Presidential press secretary Brian Banda said the question-and-answer sessions would not be hosted by the Head of State but his directorate of communication headed by president’s spin doctor Sean Kampondeni and the press office teams which include Martha Chikuni.
But Banda said “once in a while”, President Chakwera will be making himself available to take the grilling from journalists.
Banda, a former maverick broadcaster, also disclosed that State House will launch an annual correspondents’ dinner to be hosted during the commemoration week of World Press Freedom Day.
President Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will also be hosting media managers and owners to either luncheon or dinner to discuss matter of national interest.
Meanwhile, Banda disclosed that President Chakwera wants the general public to have part of State House where people can visit for sightseeing and photo opportunities.
He said this happens at White House and Buckingham palace in Britain.
I agree, the missing ingredient in Making Malawian lives better are photo ops and press conferences, apa tatukuka basi.
That’s good idea Mr president
Sitingampezenso onga ameyu. Tonsefe ndi a Bakili Komanso a pitala, a Dausi, a Mtaba, a Nankhumwa azikadya nawo ku state house. Kkkkkk
Great development, dziko ndila a Malawi ili.
people’s lives will be transformed tremendously by virtue of these weekly press briefings. I can forsee the million jobs dream being realized in no time
Here we go President Talk Talk Chakwera is at it again. Useless meetings and conferences. We want delivery on the promises Tonse made and not empty Talk Talk boasts. President Talk Talk Chakwera is heading for humiliation in the by elections which SKC will sweep. SKC only needs votes from the northern region to control whoever wins in the next Presidential election. And indeed SKC is hero worshipped in the north. Watch Mwenifumbo win big in Benghazi. Your have failed MCP and will be impeached as soon as SKC can secure the votes in parliament. What a bad finish as… Read more »
Way to go Mr President!
THE AIM IS to counter the rise of CHILIMA AND TO GIVE HIM BLACKOUT on media to show the world that CHAKWERA IS RULING.
This has my support. Please proceed.
I’m just wondering, is a visit to the Malawi State House plus a photo-op a priority for your average Malawian? Or are the priorities affordable fertiliser and functional hospitals with adequate stocks of medicines? Perhaps I am wrong and backward minded since the same is also done at Buckingham Palace and the White House.