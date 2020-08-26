Court to deliver judgement on Chanthunya murder case Friday

On Friday an important judgment will be delivered at the High Court in Zomba on the case of murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya is accused of murdering his pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend, Linda Gasa in 2010.

Chanthunya is alleged to have murdered Gasa at his family’s private cottage in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, where the body was found entombed under concrete.

He was arrested by Interpol in Rustenburg, South Africa, on January 23 2012 after being on the run for 17 months.

Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba confirmed that High Court in Zomba will pass its judgement on Friay.

In his submission, lawyer Michral Goba Chipeta representing Chanthunya, argued that there was no direct or circumstantial evidence proving the offence of murder against the accused.

