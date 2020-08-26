Court to deliver judgement on Chanthunya murder case Friday

August 26, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

On Friday an important judgment will be delivered at the High Court in Zomba on the case of murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya is accused of murdering his pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend, Linda Gasa in 2010.

Misozi Charles Chanthunya, accused of murdering a pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend

Chanthunya is alleged to have murdered Gasa at his family’s private cottage in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, where the body was found entombed under concrete.

He was arrested by Interpol in Rustenburg, South Africa, on January 23 2012 after being on the run for 17 months.

Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba confirmed that High Court in Zomba will pass its judgement on Friay.

In his submission, lawyer Michral Goba Chipeta representing Chanthunya, argued that there was no direct or circumstantial evidence proving the offence of murder against the accused.

Justice for all
Justice for all
2 hours ago

Put him in jail and throw the keys in the ocean we don’t people like him in our society

Moya
Moya
3 hours ago

Justice is way overdue, let Linda finally rest in peace. The murderer should go and face consequences of his actions at mikuyu maximum prison.

ERUTU
ERUTU
4 hours ago

IDIOT rot in hell 🥊🥊🥊

Sad
Sad
5 hours ago

Death penalty. He is a murderer

