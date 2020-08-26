Court reserves ruling on Chimulirenji injunction against Bonongwe from seizing his property

The High Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday reserved its ruling to a later date in a case where the former minister and Ntcheu North East legislator Everton Chimulirenji wants businessman, Matias Bonongwe, of Agrizone Trading Company Limited be stopped from seizing some of his property.

The former minister through his lawyer Oscar Taulo also seeks to gag Bonongwe from making any statements that may damage Chimulirenji’s reputation.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda heard arguments from both Chimulirenji lawyer and Bonongwe’s lawyer Chris Kam’mayani in chambers.

Nyirenda did not indicate the time for the ruling, according to the lawyers, but indicated he will deliver the ruling “as soon as possible.”

Chimulirenji, who between May 2019 and February 2020 served as the country’s vice-president before the court nullified the May 21 presidential election, sought the court redress after Bonongwe last week Friday deployed some people to confiscate some property at the negated Vice-president’s residence in Chinsapo Townhsip in the outskirts of the capital city.

Bonongwe claims Chimulirenji owes him K100 million for a flopped deal to supply maize to Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc), which was allegedly facilitated by Chimulirenji when he was minister of Disaster Management Affairs before the deal was later cancelled.

Police arrested four people who were charged with conduct likely to course breach of peace.

