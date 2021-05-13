Chakwera prioritises road infrastructure

“It will be easy for Malawi to link with other countries.”

President Lazarus Chakwera has put transport infrastructure as one of his priority areas for growth in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Delivering the State Of National Address (SONA) at Parliament Building in Lilongwe

Wednesday, during the opening of 49th session of budget meeting, President Chakwera rated transport infrastructure and public works as one key area for social and economic development, saying it acts as an accelerator for economic activities.

Chakwera said: “Good roads and transport infrastructure are a priority to my government as there can be a quick access to development and there can be no exchange of goods and services without such infrastructure.”

The SONA has seen inclusion of some transport infrastructure like the construction of Endingeni-Kamchocho-Euthini-Mpherembe-Rumphi road and rehabilitation as well as upgrading of roads like Rumphi-Nthalire-Nyika-Chitipa and Mzimba-Eswazini-Mzarangwe-Kafukule-Njakwa roads in the Northern part of the country. Nsanje-Marka, Lirangwe-Chingale-Namatutu-Machinga, Chikwawa-Chapananga-Mwanza, Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza in the South, rehabilitation of M1 road from Kamuzu International Airport junction to Mzimba turn off and from Kacheche to Chiweta.

The rehabilitation of the M5 Balaka market-Kaphatenga-Dwangwa Mukwiya (Nkhata-Bay) which covers a distance of 469 kilometres has also been included in President Chakwera’s SONA.

On Railway transport, President Chakwera said that the construction of Salima-Tunduma railway-line, resuscitation of the Sena Corridor Railway from port of Beira in Mozambique to Limbe, which will involve Limbe-Marka railway section and construction of a railway road bridge across the Ruo river are on the cards.

President Chakwera said his vision for country’s development is also focused also on lake transport and he wants to finalise works on Likoma Island port including the landing facility at Chizumulu Island and earth roads on the Island.

Chakwera added that his government is determined to bring back the glory of Malawi Airline by among others establishing the Malawi Civil Aviation Authority to regulate the Air transport in this country.

“Once these infrastructures are completed, it will be easy for Malawi to link with other countries in social, trade and health issues,” Chakwera said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!