Nyasa Big Bullets secures business partnership with CIC Africa; A multinational insurance company

Nyasa Big Bullets has secured business partnership with multinational insurance company, CIC Africa that include catering for players and supporters insurance needs as well as supporting the team’s commercialization drive.

The 3-year deal was sealed on Wednesday in Blantyre in which the benefits are mutual for both parties as the company is set to be unveiling more packages in the contract.

CIC Africa — which operates in Malawi, Uganda, South Sudan and Kenya — already does insurance business with Big Bullets’ official sponsors, Nyasa Manufacturing Company’s employees.

CIC’s chief executive officer (CEO), Chris Mugwang’a said it was thus decided to extend the deal using the club’s large supporters footprint across the country and the team shall soon become its insurance agent.

The players will have their tailor made insurance policy covers, ranging from life, injury, property and other needs, which shall be extended to the supporters — even for other interested Malawians.

In turn, CIC Africa shall meet the team’s financial needs in its commercialization drive that include its strong desire to become a continental force through regular participation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) international tournaments — the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Present at the signing ceremony were two of the Bullets’ players — Chimwemwe Zidana and captain John Lanjesi and Mugwang’a appealed to them to take this opportunity by always performing extremely well.

“The 3-year [we have signed here] is just to test the waters and we are determined to make this stronger in years to come if we will be associated with a winning brand,” he said.

“Play your hearts out and always stay at the top for this deal to become the best ever.”

Mugwang’a said they believe in social responsibility in the communities they do business in and came up with the idea to partner with Big Bullets having had good business with the mother company, Nyasa Manufacturing Company.

“Some of us were players before — we know what a professional player needs in terms of personal insurance covers and we pledge to take this to a higher level.

“It will address the needs of everyone and we call it a win-win situation because football is an avenue which has a large chunk of followers.”

In his remarks, Nyasa Big Bullets CEO, Suzgo Nyirenda applauded CIC Africa for choosing to partner with the People’s Team, saying theirs is a huge brand which aims to stamp its status across Africa.

“We are grateful for choosing to partner with us taking cognizance that our commercialization process is on a good footing that eyes to continue being the giants on the local scene as well as taking that status across Africa.

“You have added value to our commercialization drive which involves the supporters who shall enjoy some of the products that you have in store for us.

“This is the right vehicle for your marketing because you will enjoy visibility through pitch perimeter branding as well as other agent offices we will have,” Nyirenda said.

