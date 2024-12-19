Chakwera receives Chilima inquiry report, vows to act based on findings and recommendations

President Lazarus Chakwera has vowed to act decisively on the findings and recommendations of the Independent Commission of Inquiry into the aircraft crash that claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace during the official handover of the report, the President assured Malawians of transparency and accountability in dealing with the matter.

While expressing gratitude to the commission for its exhaustive work, which involved interviewing 130 witnesses, Chakwera acknowledged the political sensitivity and emotional weight of the tragedy.

He commended the commission for publicly reading the report before submitting it to him, a break from traditional protocols.

Chakwera stated that he would study the report thoroughly, particularly its recommendations, before making decisions.

He directed that copies of the report be delivered to the bereaved families by the next day, allowing them time to review it before it is published in multiple languages for public access.

“This nation deserves the truth, no matter how difficult it may be,” Chakwera said, promising to prioritize the public’s right to know and ensure justice for those affected by the tragedy.

The President also extended his condolences to the commission members who may have lost loved ones in the crash, leading the gathering in a moment of silence to honor the deceased.

As the country awaits Chakwera’s decisions, expectations are high for bold actions to address the findings of this historic inquiry.

