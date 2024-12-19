Kabambe blasts Chakwera, quizzes: “Mr President, what kind of economics is this?”

Dalitso Kambambe, UTM Party President, has delivered a scathing critique of President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent remarks in parliament, questioning the practicality and depth of the economic policies being presented. Kambambe’s statement, posted on social media, expressed concern over what he described as a lack of understanding of the realities faced by Malawian farmers.

President Chakwera had claimed in his parliamentary address that farmers now only need to sell two bags of maize to afford a single bag of fertilizer, presenting this as a significant achievement by his administration. Kambambe countered by highlighting the complexities of farming economics and the impracticality of such an approach. He argued that this claim not only oversimplifies the struggles of farmers but also demonstrates a disconnection from their day-to-day realities.

Kambambe emphasized that farming requires more than just momentary market shifts; it demands consistent and stable pricing for produce to ensure that farmers can cover production costs, plan effectively, and sustain their livelihoods. He pointed out that high prices for maize might seem like an advantage at first glance, but they often lead to market volatility and uncertainty, making it harder for farmers to invest in their operations. This, he noted, results in long-term instability rather than economic progress.

Furthermore, Kambambe called out what he termed “Chakweranomics” for overlooking the critical role of subsidies in Malawi’s agricultural sector. For many farmers, subsidies on inputs such as fertilizer are essential to ensure affordability and productivity. When fertilizer prices increase, as they have under the current administration, these subsidies become even more critical. He expressed disappointment that the president failed to acknowledge this fundamental aspect of agricultural policy.

Kambambe also drew attention to the stark realities of last year’s poor harvest, which left over five million Malawians facing hunger. He questioned how farmers, already grappling with food insecurity, could be expected to sell maize they do not have to afford fertilizer. The UTM leader labeled the president’s suggestion as unrealistic and insensitive, given the dire circumstances many Malawians are enduring.

In his closing remarks, Kambambe described the president’s approach to agricultural economics as flawed and out of touch with rural development challenges. He expressed deep disappointment and embarrassment on behalf of Malawians, urging citizens to reflect on the direction of the country’s leadership.

“How did we come to this?” Kambambe asked, imploring the nation to question policies that fail to address the root causes of poverty and agricultural struggles in Malawi. His post serves as a call to action, urging policymakers to prioritize sustainable and practical solutions that address the needs of farmers and the broader population.

