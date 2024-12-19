Journalists gain insights on Responsible Gambling through MAGLA Training

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), in collaboration with Bwaila Media Club (BMC), on Friday conducted a media training aimed at bridging the information gap on responsible gambling, at The Forty-Four Hotel in Lilongwe’s Area 44.

The event attracted 40 journalists from the Central Region to enhance their understanding of the gambling sector and promote responsible gambling.

Speaking at the training, MAGLA’s Director of Operations, Lawrence Chikoko, emphasized the critical role of the media in raising awareness about responsible gambling.

“Media is the fourth estate, as it is commonly known. Whatever we are doing, we are not doing it in the darkness, it is for the public to know. Involving the media is the best way to disseminate what we are doing,” said Chikoko.

He highlighted the growth potential of the gambling industry, particularly in low and middle-income countries like Malawi, citing a World Health Organization (WHO) report that associates this growth with increasing smartphone usage.

However, Chikoko stressed the importance of educating the public about the recreational nature of gambling.

“We need awareness that gaming is leisure. We’ve noticed that especially among the youth, due to unemployment and lack of activities, they spend too much time gambling. Everyone should know there are limits to how much one can gamble.”

“We started an awareness campaign in the southern region, moved to the eastern region, and now we are in the central region. These campaigns focus on the dangers of excessive gambling, underage gambling, and the availability of help for those with gambling addictions. We are in partnership with St John of God Hospitaller Services which provides treatment for individuals struggling with gambling addiction,” said Chikoko

Bwaila Media Club Vice Chairperson Cathy Maulidi expressed gratitude to MAGLA for organizing the training, noting that it has bridged significant information gaps in the sector.

“This training has provided an opportunity for us to learn about the legal framework guiding gambling in Malawi. Many of us did not know that there are mechanisms to control gambling, such as self-exclusion tools. Now, we are equipped with knowledge to share with our communities and report violations like underage gambling,” said Maulidi.

She acknowledged the importance of the training in empowering journalists to educate the public and hold stakeholders accountable.

“We have been seeing children accessing betting shops, which we now understand is illegal. Moving forward, we will report such incidents to ensure adherence to the law,” added Maulidi.

The training underscored MAGLA’s commitment to fostering a safe and regulated gambling environment while partnering with the media to amplify responsible gambling messages across Malawi.

