Chakwera Reconstitutes Private Sector Council to Spur Economic Transformation

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has reconstituted the Presidential Private Sector Council (PPSC), reinforcing his administration’s commitment to accelerating Malawi’s journey toward wealth creation, job opportunities, and industrial transformation.

The newly reconstituted 20-member council brings together a diverse mix of industry captains, leading entrepreneurs, and seasoned consultants from key economic sectors including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, finance, logistics, and hospitality.

According to a statement from the Kamuzu Palace signed by Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Rodgers Kasunda, the Council will advise and collaborate with President Chakwera on strategies to create an enabling environment for private investment and economic growth. This aligns with the ATMM Strategy—a national blueprint that prioritizes Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Manufacturing as pillars for job creation, wealth generation, and food security.

“This Council is not just advisory; it’s a dynamic think tank that will meet the President directly and regularly over the next two years to push forward strategic investments,” the statement read.

Council Composition: A Strategic Blend of Expertise

Among the prominent figures appointed are:

Dr. Betty Chinyamunyamu, CEO of NASFAM

Mr. Ronald Mangani, Group CEO of Press Corporation PLC

Mrs. Temwani Simwaka, CEO of NBS Bank

Mr. Jayesh Patel, MD of Chipiku Stores

Mr. Ranjan Pereira, Chair of the Asian Association of Malawi & MD of Serendib Hotels

Dr. Napoleon Dzombe, Entrepreneur behind Kalipano Hotel

The inclusion of both private sector veterans and development-focused consultants such as Dr. Grain Malunga and Mr. Jimmy Lipunga reflects a deliberate strategy to blend private capital insight with policy expertise.

The PPSC is expected to be pivotal in achieving the Malawi 2063 Vision of turning Malawi into an inclusively wealthy, self-reliant, and industrialized middle-income economy by 2063—with the first milestone targeting 2030.

Economic observers have lauded the reconstitution as a strategic move to bridge the gap between public policy and market-driven development.

Economic analyst Martha Nyirenda described the council as “a rare high-level platform that shows the President’s willingness to listen directly to the people who are taking investment risks on the ground.”

She added, “If this dialogue is sincere and results-oriented, we could see improved business confidence, investor inflows, and tangible reforms.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!