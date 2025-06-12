OG Group of Companies Commits to Supporting South Lunzu Communities

The OG Group of Companies has pledged continued support to the people of South Lunzu through various development projects, reaffirming its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The company’s Sales Manager, Tikambe Kachali, made the announcement during the official handover ceremony of the renovated South Lunzu Community Hospital. The renovation project was carried out in partnership with aspiring Shadow Member of Parliament for the area, Deus Sandram—widely known as Bwande.

According to Kachali, the company decided to rehabilitate the hospital by repainting and replacing damaged doors after being approached by Sandram, who requested their assistance.

He added that OG Group of Companies remains committed to supporting the hospital and other community development efforts aimed at improving public health and general wellbeing.

“After being informed by Sandram about the condition of the hospital, we immediately saw the urgency and decided to help. The situation was putting lives at risk,” said Kachali.

Sandram, on his part, expressed his readiness to serve the people of South Lunzu by identifying and addressing the challenges they face. He vowed to use his experience and connections to help solve problems such as poor road infrastructure.

“I’ve lived in Machinjiri for over 20 years. I understand the struggles the people face, and I’m committed to finding solutions that will improve lives,” said Sandram.

Oscar Soko, Officer-in-Charge of South Lunzu Community Hospital, expressed gratitude to OG Group of Companies and Sandram for their generosity. He also appealed to other well-wishers to come forward and assist the facility in delivering quality healthcare services.

The renovation project cost OG Group of Companies a total of K25 million.

