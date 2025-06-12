UDF Plays It Cool on Alliances as Muluzi’s Appearance Fuels MCP Rumours

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has said it will reveal its position on electoral alliances only after all ongoing negotiations are concluded, as speculation swirls over a possible partnership with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The speculation was reignited after UDF president Atupele Muluzi attended a state-organised memorial service for late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others, who perished in a tragic plane crash on June 10, 2024, in Chikangawa Forest, Nkhata Bay. The move was seen by many as a political signal, especially since UDF skipped a separate memorial arranged by UTM and the Chilima family.

Speaking to the media, UDF Secretary General Genarino Lemani said the party is still in talks and will announce its stance once discussions with other political stakeholders are complete. “Everyone is talking to everyone,” Lemani said, adding that the time for tribalism and regionalism is over, and that Malawi’s democracy should now focus on national unity and shared progress.

Lemani also reminded Malawians of UDF’s role in shaping the country’s democratic journey, branding the party as “the father of democracy in Malawi.”

His comments come amid growing reports that several political parties are holding behind-the-scenes meetings to explore electoral alliances ahead of the September 16 general elections.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Atupele Muluzi on Monday shared a thought-provoking message on Facebook, quoting an African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” He emphasized the importance of collective effort in building real change, noting, “We’re building a movement that puts Malawians first — a movement for dignity, opportunity, and hope. Let’s keep pushing forward, together.”

With alliances likely to shape the political landscape in the coming months, all eyes remain on UDF’s next move — a move that could redefine the 2025 election battleground.

