Chakwera refuses impromptu whistle stop tour in Mzuzu

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday embarrassed some of his close aides and senior party officials when he refused to hold an impromptu whistle stop political tour in Mzuzu after party loyalists were already ferried from all corners in the northern region.

Party loyalists, mostly women clad in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and other Tonse alliance party colours lined up the road in Mzuzu with some people waiting for the President in some places along the way.

A source said Chakwera told the aides and senior party officials that he did not want to inconvenience traffic in the city of Mzuzu as this was not campaign time.

It is said that MCP vice president for the north Harry Mkandawire, Lands minister who is also MCP regional chair for the north Kezzie Msukwa and others arranged that Chakwera speaks to the people on his arrival to the region.

However, Chakwera received a tumultuous welcome as he arrived in Mzuzu, his first visit to the region since he ousted former president Peter Mutharika from power at the ballot box on June 23.

It is not known whether the President will campaign for MCP parliamentary candidate in Karonga central.

The Karonga central by-election is divisive as key Tonse alliance partners, MCP and UTM sympathisers have been engaged in bloody political violence ahead of the poll on Tuesday.

