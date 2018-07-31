Chakwera registers in voters roll: MCP embarks on voter registration campaign

Leader of opposition and presidential candidate of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday travelled to his home village Malembo in Lilongwe where he registered his name with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

MEC is in the second phase of registration following the expiry of the first phase which took place in Dedza, Salima and Dedza.

First phase was marred by challenges which ignite MCP to ask MEC to extend the phase.

But speaking soon after registering, Chakwera said he was happy that he has finally registered, and has a weapon to use in the ballot.

“I am urging all eligible voters to register so that they can be armed to use the ballot and usher in a good government,” said Chakwera.

MCP said registering to vote will assist in improving the country’s democracy.

“I want to urge all Malawians that it is a good thing to register as a voter and everyone eligible should take responsibility of being citizens of this beautiful country very seriously and contribute to improving our democracy by registering [to vote],” said Chakwera

He said MCP top leadership will be holding meetings in the areas where the vote registration is taking place to encourage people to register in their large numbers.

Chakwera said he will be joined by his party deputy Sidik Mia and other officials wooing potential voters to register on the voters’ roll.

