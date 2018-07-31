Bingu wa Mutharika Highway in tatters: Motorists fear Chinese constructed road is now death trap

Malawians, especially from Karonga and Chitipa have expressed shock at the deteriorating standards of the Bingu wa Mutjarika Highway in the north just five years after its completion.

Motorists along the former Karonga-Chitipa road are describing it as death trap and attribute to most of the accidents due to the bad shape of the road constructed by a Chinese construction company to the tune of K20 billion.

The road is a very clear example of an epitome of corruption that has hit the government as billions of money continue to go into personal accounts of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and top government officials.

Chitipa Wenya MP Godfrey Mnkhondya said the government needs needs to find money and treat the repairs with utmost urgency.

He said the road is a serious death trap and blamed the government for its failure to repair it.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said the government was identifying money to repair the road.

He said repair works would start as soon as the money is identified.

However, some Malawians blame rampant corruption in government for the continued dwindling of the status of roads in the country, saying most of the roads are substandard as money go to the DPP, top government officials or their cronies.

Mutharika and top government officials deny this.

