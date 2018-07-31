Police coy to arrest Muhlako wa Alhomwe operatives performing rituals at Kaliati’s house

Malawi Police in Mulanje are refusing to arrest ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) trespassers disguised as Mulhako wa Alhomwe members performing rituals at the residence of Mulanje West MP Patricia Kaliati to force her to apologise for allegedly disrespecting Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

Officers at Mulanje police station told Nyasa Times that they are yet to get official complaint from Kaliati on the trespassing charges after Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairperson Leston Mulli funded scores of DPP faithful to camp at Kaliati’s residence in Mulanje for allegedly insinuating that paramount chief Ngolongoliwa and Mulli were the brains behind the formation of the powerful United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The spokesperson for Mulanje police said the police can only act after an official compliant has been lodged with the police.

“There is no official complaint so far, therefore we cannot act,” said the spokesperson.

Scores of DPP supporters, disguised as Mulhako members, thronged the house of Kaliati where they performed some traditional rituals, virtually taking over the private residence.

But Kaliati, who ditched DPP for UTM where she is interim secretary general, yesterday maintained that she owes no one an apology. She said she will not apologise even if the Mulhako wa Alhomwe members continue holding the vigil at her Nkando residence.

In an interview, Kaliati said what the DPP did by invading her home was trespassing and criminal but said she had instructed her handlers to cook food for the intruders.

In a clip circulating in social media, Mulli is heard urging people in the Lhomwe belt to support the DPP, saying it is a party for the Lhomwes.

Mulli has since not retracted his tribal remark but paramount chief Ngolongoliwa says he never formed the UTM as claimed by Kaliati.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka said the grouping will continue to make sacrifices to appease the Lhomwe ‘gods’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :