Chakwera reiterates ‘new Malawi possible’ at Msundwe rally

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera, has reiterated that a new Malawi is possible should there be unity in the country, adding time for the present government, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is up.

Chakwera, during a “thank you” rally on Saturday at Msundwe in the capital Lilongwe following the nullification of the presidential elections on 3 February hailed the people of the area for standing up fearlessly and challenge mediocrity.

In a unanimous decision, the Constitution Court nullified the hotly contested and rigged presidential election of May 21, 2019. It was a brilliant legal victory for the opposition parties, and a profound political watershed for the country.

During last year’s demonstrations, police sexually harassed people of Msundwe especially women who were stripped naked and had their privates fondled in “revenge” for the death of their fellow who had died in a fracas during the protests.

Chakwera described the people of Msundwe as true “freedom fighters” who, despite massive harassment and humiliation, stood for the truth and justice.

The pastor-turned-politician, who came second in last year’s Tippex presidential election, was mum on who the party was going into an alliance with but stuck to bemoaning that Malawi had lost in social political and economic governance.

“Malawi has lost its cultural heritage under DPP. The abuse of chiefs has turned chiefs as regional governors in this country,” said Chakwera.

He promised that once he takes over the reins of power in the next 150 days, he would prioritize making sure Malawians are united and warned the Malawi Police Service (MPS) on arresting the people of Msundwe.

“Stop arresting anyone from Msundwe and we want the police to perform duties professionally,” he said, stressing that Malawians needed redefined leadership that can deliver.

He also accused the DPP for sponsoring hooliganism in Malawi.

Speaking during the rally, Freedom Party (FP) president and former state vice president, Khumbo Kachali, said Malawi will never forget the people of Msundwe.

He said they would continue fighting until Chakwera becomes president.

“The only person to deal with this country’s problems head-on is Chakwera,” said Kachali amid ululations.

He added: “Chakwera is ready to deal and address the problems that Malawi is currently facing. Even during colonial regime it was Malawi Congress Party which rescued Malawians from the then existing problems.”

Kachali also lambasted international elections observers for declaring last year’s elections free and fair saying it was unfortunate of them. And, in his remarks, MCP vice president, Sidik Mia, commended the people of Msundwe for loving the country. “When Chakwera takes over government, you will be well taken care of,” said Mia without elaborating. He added: “Chakwera will promote mechanisation and that people should be able to promote access to the same.” According to Mia, it is sad that untill now Malawians still lag behind in terms of mechanisation.

Malawi has been offered a historic opportunity to reclaim its future, to change direction and to fulfill the dreams of millions of its people, Mia pointed out.

