Chakwera remarks on gender commitment irk activists: ‘Did he ask for CVs from men as well? – Kathewera
President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday failed to explain why he has failed to balance gender in his Cabinet and parastatal boards in his assessment of the first 100 days in office, challenging women’s rights activists to produce a list of women who qualify to be placed in boards particularly those that require specialised skills.
Chakwera was responding to questions, at a news conference at Kamuzu Palace, with editor for Nation Publication Limited, Ephraim Munthali quizzing the President why he failed to set the tone to appoint more women into this Cabinet and even more into parastatals.
The President prides himself as a person who championed women’s emancipation in religious circles when he was leader of Assemblies of God Church.
“I started with conscientisation and teaching and systematic approach. I’m saying give me time, 100 days in office is not a panacea to evaluate the administration,” he said.
He asked gender activist to provide a directory of women and their CVs so he can refer to when making public appointments.
But Women Legal Resources Centre executive director Maggie Kathewera Banda, who is also one of the coordinators for Women’s Manifesto and the 50:50 Campaign, said women activists were disappointed by President Chakwera’s remarks.
“There are many capable leaders within the Tonse administration who can serve in various positions. He should go and ask for their CVs. Did he ask for CVs from men as well before making the appointments? It is a lame excuse of a patriarchal leader who does not believe in gender equality.
“Last year when he was signing the Women’s Manifesto, he didn’t tell us it’s a process. Why should it be a process now,” she said.
Kathewera Banda said Chakwera has failed to walk the talk in empowering women when he previously committed that his administration would promote women to different positions.
She said President Chakwera failed to adhere to the Gender Equality Act that stipulates that 40 percent of public positions should go to women.
Leave Chakwera and Chilima to handle their job amicably without your interference. U people push others to do your dirty thing are the very people abusing your fellow women in their respective offices including at your home ( House maid).
You want to look smart here as if you are an angel. We are better off within these 100days than we were 6years ago under DPP . With unstoppable plundering , stealing left and right by DPP .
Better off with Chakwera and Chilima no plundering yet.
And the women will keep arguing instead of providing the much needed list to avoid further excuses, Azimayi!
Don’t forget he is a former pastor. He believes women should only submit
That’s what happens when you assume office through lies.
Is this about filling the boards with members of the Tonse Alliance? Wouldnt that be political appeasement that must be avoided? Ndavala mtemwende wakumaso, sindithanso kupanga comment!
I also thought that was a stupid remark from the president and shows how much he hates women. Another stupid remark was where he said government can only absorb 200.000 employees and he asks people to create employment while he is busy recalling people from retirement and getting employment for his inlaws at state house.
na lero iwe wekha ndagwirizana nawe 100%. Abwana sanayankhe mafunso ngati President. He was also addressing the audience ngati ali mu church. At a certain point he became furious for nothing. For no good reason at all. Let advisors give him hints on how to answer presidential question besides selecting the best and fitting jokes.
Which women are you talking about? We have had women like late catheren Chimwenje and Maria Nowa Phiri at MANEB some years gone,they failed to run MANEB, see what JB Joice Banda as former president did with cashgate, what about Jean Ansah with MEC. Now tell me which women can do better except for Martha Chizuma the only lady who has done it very extra ordinarily well.
kuyankhula kwa bwanji uku, lets give the president the respect he deserves, give him time all will be done according to 50/50 campaign . The president has started well because of his leadership style of accommodating different views whereby in the past regime it was not possible.