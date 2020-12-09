Chakwera removes Malawi prosecutions chief Mary Kachale: Kayuni promoted as new DPP

December 9, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera has removed  the director of public prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale as the  Malawi leader continues to consolidate power in government and state machinery five months after the presidential election.

Kachale: Removed as top prosecutor

No reasons have been given for the firing of Kachale who has since been replaced by Dr. Steve Kayuni.

Kachale, wife to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson and High Court judge Dr Chifundo Kachale,  has been sent to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

It is yet to be known what job she will be doing at OPC.

Kachale’s transfer as the DPP coincides with president Chakwera’s displeasure with the state prosecuting agencies to prosecute those involved in the 2019 presidential election rigging and the mess which led to its annulment.

Chakwera also expressed concern over the slow progress in prosecuting those who stole or abused government and parastatal money.

Among some high-profile cases, Kachale was prosecuting some cashgate cases which are yet to come to conclusion.

2 Comments
ADA
ADA
2 hours ago

She was only performing her duties

Kaguta
Kaguta
2 hours ago

Mfiti ya Mzimayi.

