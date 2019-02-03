Chakwera resigns as MP according to law ahead of presidential nominations

Leader of opposition, who is also presidential candidate of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has resigned as Member of Parliament according to law as he will on Monday lead the hopefuls in presenting nomination papers at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Chakwera tendered his resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya on Friday 1st February, 2019.

The resignation is in accordance with the country’s Constitution which demands any aspiring political candidate to resign from any public office or Parliamentarian position.

“I write to inform the Parliament of Malawi through your office, of my resignation as Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North West Constituency with immediate effect,” reads the letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya.

The MCP presidential nominee will be first to submit nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec).

He will submit his papers on Monday 4th February, 2019 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Chakwera was also the first presidential aspirant to unveil his running-mate Sidik Mia, who is also MCP vice-president, on December 2, 2018 during a rally held in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.

The MCP leader will be followed by Umodzi Party’s (UP) John Chisi at 11am while independent candidate Florence Fulayi who will each present her papers in the afternoon.

