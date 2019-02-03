From the wall of Bright Malopa: Bushiri needs Malawi govt consular help

Recent reports suggest Prophet Bushiri and his wife have been arrested in South Africa following claims that he was involved in money laundering. Further reports suggest authorities in that country intend to seize his property. Now this is what drew my attention but I shall come to that end later.

Firstly I must say it at the possible earliest onset than I am a traditional Adventist Christian by faith deeply rooted in the theology that evolves around the second coming of jesus christ.

From my little knowledge about prophet Bushiri, he is a christian whose theology evolves around Charisimatic and prophetic ministries.

From this point of doctrine, our worlds will never meet. I have met him 3 times during which matters of faith were never part of our discussion. The first meeting was at a Gala event in Sandton followed by a chance meeting at the Investor forum BICC then by default in the plane last month when we shared a seat in the business class. I was coming from the middle east where I had private business transactions and he from South Africa and was in this plane after his private jet developed a fault.

By virtue of this coincidence, we had a 2hr jolly chat about things in general during which I discovered that he comes from my home area in Ntcheu including my mothers village at Kandeu T/A Ganya and all the villages between Mphepozinayi and Ganya via Gowa Mission and Muwalo villages we then delved into matters of commerce and investments with a focus on Malawi Tourism. It was then that I learned of his vast business interest in the region and the middle east, quite an impressive portforio I must add.

We had planned to engage more with a view to close an investment deal o over dinner at Crossroads hotel in Blantyre that evening but when I showed up for the 7pm dinner appointment,he was in Lilongwe apparently whisked to that land by his minders. We have not talked since then till news of his arrest started emerging.

Prophet Bushiri as a Malawian passport holder and a genuine business man. He has legtimate investments in South Africa. Investments between nationals of these two countries are governed by Bilateral agreements that include among others ; The JPC and the double Taxation treaties as well as other regional , continental and universal protocols.

The idea that South African Authorities intend to seize some of his investments because of errors of judgement in the manner he used some of those funds calls for an intervention from Malawi government.

It is therefore important that like any Malawian investor elsewhere, he be given consular help through which Malawi government can have first account over what the issues are in line with standing treaties between the two countries.

It cannolonger be a matter between the Bushiris and the Republic of South Africa. As it is,Malawi Government must raise a formal notice demanding a briefing over the developments.

I hope Mr Fraser Nihorya and Mrs (Gloria) Bamusi (at the Malawi High Commission in Pretoria ) are on this case.

