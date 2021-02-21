Chakwera says Covid-19 funds forensic audit to take a month:  DCs, others’ interdiction formalised

President Lazarus Chakwera has said his order for the interdiction of some controlling officers, over accountability of K6.2 billion Covid-19 response funds has been effected according to the law pending investigations.

Delivering his seventh televised National Address on the War on Covid-19 from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Sunday, the President said the forensic audit will take two phases.

“The interdictions pave way for an independent audit of the K6.2 billion which was spent on our national response to Covid-19 between September and December last year.

“The audit itself will take about a month to complete, as it involves two phases, the first of which will focus on validation of the report from the Presidential Task Force, while the second will focus on investigating how every kwacha was spent, by whom, and whether the spending was lawful.”

Chakwera warned: “Upon completion of the independent audit, any public officers associated with wrongdoing will be dealt with and face the law.”

President chakwera said ge tasked Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi to consult with the Solicitor General (Reyneck Matemba), the Acting Auditor General, and others to ensure that the letters of interdiction to the cluster heads are “written in a manner that is compliant with the law.”

The Malawi leader then asked SPC Chikosi, who flanked him, to confirm as disclosed by State House that 10 principal secretaries (PSs), 28 district commissioners (DCs) and five chief executive officers (CEOs) of councils had been interdicted as directed.

“Your Excellency, I confirm. thank you Sir,” said Chikhosi in the televised address monitored by Nyasa Times on State-run MBC.

Pressure had been mounting on President Chakwera to prove how the millions set aside for planning and public awareness, facilitating the return of Malawians from South Africa, border patrols and supporting victims of gender-based violence was being spent.

Chakwera removed Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) commissioner James Chiusiwa and Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr John Phuka for purported technical slips.

Police also arrested 11 Officials at Dodma in connection with abuse of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

