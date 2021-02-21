Chakwera says Covid-19 funds forensic audit to take a month:  DCs, others’ interdiction formalised

February 21, 2021 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Lazarus Chakwera has  said his order for the interdiction of some controlling officers, over accountability of K6.2 billion Covid-19 response funds  has been effected according to the law pending investigations.

Chakwera: Any public officers associated  with wrongdoing will be dealt with and face the law

Delivering his seventh televised National Address on the War on Covid-19 from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Sunday, the President  said the forensic audit will take two phases.

“The interdictions pave way for an independent audit of  the K6.2 billion which was spent on our national  response to Covid-19 between September and December  last year.

“The audit itself will take about a month to  complete, as it involves two phases, the first of which  will focus on validation of the report from the Presidential Task Force, while the second will focus on  investigating how every kwacha was spent, by whom,  and whether the spending was lawful.”

Chakwera warned: “Upon completion  of the independent audit, any public officers associated  with wrongdoing will be dealt with and face the law.”

President chakwera said ge tasked Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi to  consult with the Solicitor General (Reyneck Matemba), the Acting Auditor  General, and others to ensure that the letters of  interdiction to the cluster heads are “written in a  manner that is compliant with the law.”

The Malawi leader then  asked  SPC Chikosi, who flanked him, to confirm  as disclosed by State House that 10 principal secretaries (PSs), 28 district commissioners (DCs) and five chief executive officers (CEOs) of councils had been interdicted as directed.

“Your Excellency, I confirm. thank you Sir,” said Chikhosi in the televised address monitored by Nyasa Times on State-run MBC.

Pressure had been mounting on President Chakwera to prove how the millions set aside for planning and public awareness, facilitating the return of Malawians from South Africa, border patrols and supporting victims of gender-based violence was being spent.

Chakwera  removed Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) commissioner James Chiusiwa and Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr John Phuka for purported technical slips.

Police also arrested 11 Officials at Dodma in connection with abuse of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Talking Blues: Mr President, the time is now

“What we continue to lack is transformational leadership that is not defined by region, tribe or age. Leadership is not...

Close