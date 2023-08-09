Chakwera says determined to reverse water access problems

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has expressed his administration’s commitment and determination to reverse challenges Malawians have been facing to access clean water and sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Chakwera made the sentiments in Lilongwe when he commissioned Kamuzu Dam 1, which was recently raised and rehabilitated with financial support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) through the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).

He said his administration will intensify investments in the water sector to achieve universal access to clean water and sanitation as per the benchmarks set in Sustainable Development Goal #6 and the Malawi 2063 vision.

At this point, the President called for concerted efforts among all stakeholders for Malawi to achieve these benchmarks.

“My appeal to you as our friends and partners is to keep this partnership alive until we reach our desired goal. There is still a long way to go to reach our 2030 target of universal access to water and sanitation, and still many challenges in this sector we must confront together,” he said.

Chakwera stated that the sole reason for Malawi to stay on course in this undertaking lies in the fact that the demand for water is increasing every day, not only for domestic and industrial use, but also for the proper functioning of sectors like agriculture, tourism, and mining that are central his administration’s ATM Strategy for boosting the productive capacity of our economy.

The 27 million Euro project was collaboratively financed by European Investment Bank (20 million Euros) and Government of Malawi through the implementing agency, Lilongwe Water Board, to the tune of 7 million Euros.

Delivering his remarks earlier Rune Skinnebach, representing the EU delegation and European Investment Bank, commended the Government of Malawi for taking up the task to provide potable water to communities through the Lilongwe Water Board.

