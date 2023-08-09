Allegations of expelling Nankhumwa baseless – Chaponda

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Mulanje South West, George Chaponda has described accusations of a campaign to expel Mulanje Central and leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa as baseless.

Senior party member Fredrick Billy Malata allegedly posted on social platforms that the campaign is at an advance-stage and will use the Disciplinary Committee.

Chaponda, who leads the Committee reacting to the allegations said: “There is no truth in the matter. The fact is that I was elected by the recent DPP National Governing Council as Chairman of that Committee.

“Previously I was also Chairman of the same body but was not endorsed then by the NGC.”

He explained that the decisions of the Committee are by consensus of five members.

Chaponda said he is merely a chairman: “The accusation has no basis.”

Interestingly, Nankhumwa was among those who approved election of the Committee by the NGC at Nkopola in Mangochi.

The DPP presidential hopeful has been at logger heads with the party over the years taking it to court on a number of occasions.

In 2021, the leader of opposition was also alleged to have sent hooligans to disrupt the past Disciplinary Committee held at Golden Peacock.

Another Disciplinary Committee held at Crown Hotel saw the members beaten up and others seriously injured.