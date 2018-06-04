Chakwera says DPP ‘civil war’ is symptomatic of ruling party in tatters

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President and leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has said the infighting in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) where some members are supporting Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s presidential candidacy against President Peter Mutharika is symptomatic of a ruling party that has lost control of its own affairs and, consequently those of the nation.
Chakwera, speaking at Ngazi ground, Ekwendeni in Mzimba district on Saturday where he held a political rally, said the DPP members demanding that Mutharika should not stand, may have seen what the opposition has always argued that the President is “clueless”.
He said the DPP instead of running the affairs of the country, is clearly not in a ‘one love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright’ frame of mind.
“Time is running out and it is evident that the DPP has failed to run the government. They are saying among themselves that things are not well in this country,” saud Chakwera.
“I have heard the cries of Malawians from all corners of the country and my vision is to help us alll attain the new Malawi that we all wish for,” he said.
Chakwera also said Malawians not be swayed by the self-styled Chilima Movement demanding that Mutharika must step down and pave the way for Chilima in the May 2019 elections, saying they have all be part of the “rotten fish from head to bottom.”
