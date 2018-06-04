Chakwera says DPP ‘civil war’ is symptomatic of ruling party in tatters

June 4, 2018 Judith Moyo -Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President and leader of opposition  Lazarus Chakwera has said the infighting in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) where some  members are supporting Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s presidential candidacy against President Peter Mutharika is symptomatic of a ruling party that has lost control of its own affairs and, consequently those of the nation.

Chakwera: MCP is the future to believe in

Chakwera, speaking at Ngazi ground,  Ekwendeni in Mzimba district on Saturday where he held a political rally, said the DPP members demanding that Mutharika should not stand, may have seen what the opposition has always argued that the President is “clueless”.

He said the DPP instead of running the affairs of the country, is clearly not in a ‘one love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright’ frame of mind.

“Time is running out and it is evident that the DPP has failed to run the government. They are saying among themselves that things are not well in this country,” saud Chakwera.

“I have heard the cries of Malawians from all corners of the country and my vision is to help us alll attain the new Malawi that we all wish for,” he said.

Chakwera also said Malawians not be swayed by the self-styled Chilima Movement demanding that Mutharika must step down and pave the way for Chilima in the May 2019 elections, saying they have all be part of the “rotten fish from head to bottom.”

He assured the crowd that he will not tolerate corruption arguing people are suffering in the country because a few people are stealing resources which would otherwise benefit a lot of Malawians in the  hospitals, in our universities and in  many other sectors.
Chakwera said Malawians should entrust him because  he is the only “real deal” for the country in 2019.
He said the new MCP is the party of the new common sense on the economy, on public services and on good governance.
Former first lady Callista Mutharika—widow of DPP founding president and the incumbent President’s elder brother Bingu—sparked the succession debate weeks ago, when she said her in-law, who is 79, should pave the way for the comparatively younger Chilima, 45.
13 Comments on "Chakwera says DPP ‘civil war’ is symptomatic of ruling party in tatters"

  Subscribe  
Gulewamkulu
Guest
Gulewamkulu

Hatton kaya ndiwe Cotton you’re jst lazy as your own APM.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
Nachi
Guest
Nachi

Chakwera, have you forgotten the MCP’s divisions already mpaka you hurriedly held party convention.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

We are not looking back! If you want you can hold them men!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Kadenge
Guest
Kadenge

Mulimbikile koma don’t relax. Komanso becareful of achina Harry Mkandawire. To us thats not a new face.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Khowoni
Guest
Khowoni

Bwana Chakwera please start telling us what you will do for Malawians. Saying I am the real deal does not mean anything. What will you do for Civil Servants, the private sector, farmers, illiterate Malawians, how will you safeguard children and women? How will you improve social services etc. How will improve the lives of fishing communities in Salima, Karounga, mangochi? etc Do not spend your time commenting on DPP squabbles etc. Please I love you and wish you well, but your speaking content should be enriched with substance!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Tibamtunganya
Guest
Tibamtunganya

You have heard the cries of Malawians, kupatula ineyo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

We didn’t even think of you sorry!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Hatton
Guest
Hatton
Bwana, you have said nothing here except your endorsement of Mutharika by advising Malawians not to be swayed by this childish and disgruntled movement. If indeed the ‘one love one heart…..’ Means anything to you where is Richard Msowoya, Kaliwo, Chatinkha, Kabwira etc? Why is your NEC infested with corrupt and cashgate stained PP officials starting with your second in command? Why are you showing more sympathy to PP members than your own genuine MCP members? Is it because they financed your failed 2014 campaign with cashgate proceeds? Naonso a Lombola abaleeeee, kuchoka pa u Vice President to a mere… Read more »
Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Masauko
Guest
Masauko

Koma iwe Hatton I think you are surviving on this earth because of DPP and from the look of things you are a lazy person fond of handouts because I have never read any sensible comment from you. Ulibe nzeru ngati Mchacha and Jeff Wa Jeffrey

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano
Hatton, you are one of the people who are not in this World where there is Democracy in fact you are a dead walking dude, cartoon, Pink parther, we chose to have a Democratic Country where every one is free to join any party he /she want, you need to know that this is Malawi not Thyolo or where every you come from, MCP is the only party in this Country which can bring and take out this mentality of yours of just hating people. Here where I am the kind of people like you were call them Gwape in… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Ecclessia
Guest
Ecclessia

You are mad my friend. Leave Chakwera alone.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

INUNSO NDE MUKUTINYANSA BWANJI.Are you deaf or blind?Don’t you see by yourself the suffering of Malawians?I don’t think you have been at school,you are like Mchacha without brain

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
Achi
Guest
Achi

Bravo Chakwera. U’ ve my vote

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

