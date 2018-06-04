MV Illala fails to dock at Nkhata Bay jetty

MV Ilala, which resumed its services on Friday after a four month break, failed to dock at Nkhata Bay jetty because it is too small to service big ships.

The Ilala docked 100 metres from the jetty and some boats were used to ferry people from the ship to the jetty.

Passengers were told off the arrangement through public address system just before they docked.

Transport and Public Works minister Jappie Mhango officially opened the jetty just two weeks ago with pomp and political rhetorics.

People of Nkhata Bay have expressed disappointment asking when the government knew the jetty was too small for big ships such as MV Ilala.

Mhango or other ministry officials could not be reached for comment.

Ilala is back on sail having been certified fit by both Malawi Shipping Company (MSC) and Marine Department of the Ministry of Transport

