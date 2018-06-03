Kamdzeka helps KB to bag 4 points in Mzuzu

Kamuzu Barracks Football Club returns home to Lilongwe with four points from two away games in Mzuzu as Francisco Kamdzeka’s equalizer in the Sunday match against Moyale Barracks was vital for the soldiers from the MDF headquarters to collect a point after thumping Mzuni FC on Saturday.

Kamdzeka came off the bench in the second half on Saturday to score Kamuzu Barracks’ second goal against Mzuni FC.

On Sunday, Kamuzu Barracks were trailing 1-0 against fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks. Moyale’s goal came four minutes from recess when Dan Sibale’s shot hit the upright but Brown Magaga was in the right position at the right time on the edge of the penalty area to take a rebound that hit the roof of Kamuzu Barracks net. 1 nil.

Kamuzu Barracks technical panel pulled out Sammy Chiponda for Francisco Kamdzeka in the 57th minute. Unlike on Saturday when it took only two minutes for Kamdzeka to score KB’s second goal, on Sunday he had to wait for four minutes after coming off the bench to register his name on the score sheet.

A clever ball from Mude Jeffrey found him on the edge of Moyale’s penalty area and his powerful shot on the floor was placed far left where goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga could not reach.

Just was the case in the first half, the rest of the second half was characterized by hard tackles by both teams resulting in players picking knocks time and again. The game ended one all.

Moyale’s Coach Charles Kamanga said it was painful to draw against Kamuzu Barracks, blaming the draw on poor officiation as Moyale bench felt Kamdzeka’s goal was scored from an off side position.

Ted Kalinda, who is Assistant Coach for Kamuzu Barracks, said he was satisfied with the draw against Moyale Barracks and the four points collected in Mzuzu.

“It’s not easy to collect four points on the road. The boys worked hard today after another tough game yesterday. We still have some few problems which we need work on when we get back home so that we collect as many points as possible in our remaining matches,” explained Kalinda.

