Chakwera says DPP government is intolerant: ‘MCP is hope for Malawi’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said he had given up on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration, saying as Leader of Opposition in parliament, the government never took his advice on several issues including corruption.

Chakwera said this on Saturday at Kasiya in his Lilongwe north-west constituency.

“This current regime is intolerant,” said Chakwera.

“ The DPP government ignored all my advice on several issues including corruption. This has been a very difficult government to handle in my capacity as Leader of Opposition,” said the MCP torchbearer in the May 21 Tripartite elections.

He said the main problem with the DPP led government is rampant corruption, which he said had been tolerated by its leadership.

“The DPP now want to look good to Malawians by giving them too late shoddy works development projects,” said Chakwera.

He then outlined his agenda through what he calls the Hi5 which include the rule of law as well as investigations into the mysterious murders of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa and Anti-Corruption Bureau officer Issah Njauju.

But minister of Information Henry Mussa trashed Chakwera’s assertions, saying the Leader of Opposition has never offered any advice to the government apart from the usual embarrassing criticisms for political gains.

“If he is talking about corruption, let him come forward with the names of those involved in corruption, he can report them to the ACB. He has always been very vague,” said Mussa.

Chakwera is expected to win the Lilongwe north-west constituency, his home.

