Chakwera says DPP government is intolerant: ‘MCP is hope for Malawi’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said he had given up on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration, saying as Leader of Opposition in parliament, the government never took his advice on several issues including corruption.
Chakwera said this on Saturday at Kasiya in his Lilongwe north-west constituency.
“This current regime is intolerant,” said Chakwera.
“ The DPP government ignored all my advice on several issues including corruption. This has been a very difficult government to handle in my capacity as Leader of Opposition,” said the MCP torchbearer in the May 21 Tripartite elections.
He said the main problem with the DPP led government is rampant corruption, which he said had been tolerated by its leadership.
“The DPP now want to look good to Malawians by giving them too late shoddy works development projects,” said Chakwera.
He then outlined his agenda through what he calls the Hi5 which include the rule of law as well as investigations into the mysterious murders of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa and Anti-Corruption Bureau officer Issah Njauju.
But minister of Information Henry Mussa trashed Chakwera’s assertions, saying the Leader of Opposition has never offered any advice to the government apart from the usual embarrassing criticisms for political gains.
“If he is talking about corruption, let him come forward with the names of those involved in corruption, he can report them to the ACB. He has always been very vague,” said Mussa.
Chakwera is expected to win the Lilongwe north-west constituency, his home.
Mr Mussa should just keep quiet. One one them is you. You dont know the pain DPP has caused to all Malawians. Anthu akuba inu.
Pathetic anthu opanda chisoni. All you think about ndi kuba basi. Tell me one in DPP who is genuinely rich due to hard work. Nobody.
All is dirty money at the expense of poor people.
We can forgive ou but you still have to face the law. Evil human beings.
So why using a car without a number plate is that legal or there are some Malawians who are above the law.Even though I support mr Chakwera but this is an ethical and must not be toralated
Which ACB are you talking about Mr. Mussa?
Madala madal masewera palibe dpp and Peter have failed some of us we new that this guy so called Peter can articulate because he failed to deliver as Minister during his brother rule. How do you expect him perform as President of a country. He is just power hungry but useless person better Joice Mtila Banda. Chakwera will the country and revive all good Policies of Kamuzu Banda starting with Fiscal year, Education which was vibrant then during Kamuzu all of us we can witnessed who schooled 80s and early 90. Good English and grammar in schools standard eight was… Read more »
Mr Chakwela you need not stick to the Central Region go to the other regions mainly the Southern Region. If you want to score a goal you need to pressurise your opponent by playing in his area. Most of the time you are always in the C. Region and it’s your party stronghold,, you are already having votes there. Chilma raunched his party last year but he has covered most of the southern region compared to you. My advice if you want to defeat DPP campaign more to the Southern and Northern Region.
In Malawi if you are not dishonest and corrupt, people start wondering about your humanity. Honorable, Sir, go beyond high level corruption and theft at ministerial or presidential level. Let us focus on the whole governance system in as far as corruption and money theft in government are concerned. How do you explain civil servants before their retirement building personal multi million kwacha houses, hotels, and other infrastructures? Civil servants buying very expensive polish 4×4 cars before their retirement package. Where do they get money from? On the other hand, the standards and quality of all public works, road,s irrigation… Read more »
DPP has been intolerant to Chakwera and MCP. chakwera has been intolerant to Jersey kabwira, Chris Daza ,Richard msowoya , APM , DPP etc
Chokani a Mussa apa.Musakane.Boma lanu la Chilomwe iri,too much corruption