Wanderers supporters advised not to be misled by social media rumours

Be Forward Wanderers Football Club management has urged its supporters to desist in believing and commenting on unnecessary and endless rumours circulating on social media particularly on transfers.

The development comes barely few days after the Nomads completed their big signing of Nigerian forward BabatundeAdeboye from Masters Security FC while in the process losing their defender Precious Sambani who was on loan from Namiwawa FC to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

There have been reports that Babatunde has returned to the Capital City following disagreements on signing on fee with his new club.

Rumours have it that the Nomads offered to give the player a K3 million part payment out of the agreed K7 million signing on fee.

Wanderers officials have since denied the reports.

“The Executive Committee wishes to urge Wanderers supporters to desist from taking seriously the endless rumours circulating daily on social media about players leaving, players joining or failed contracts” reads part of the statement.

Wanderers believes the false reports are orchestrated by the rivalry camp. Nyasa Big Bullets are the old age rivals for the Nomads.

“Our supporters should realize that these rumours are mostly orchestrated by rival camps or media personnel who have always been used by rival camps to create discord in our family. Supporters need to realize this and learn to ignore this,” reads the statement.

The statement also confirmed that the rumours are rife because of defender Precious Sambani who was a Namiwawa FC player and was on loan at Wanderers and has since signed a new 3-year contract with Nyasa Big Bullets.

“We lost one player but we lost him because he did not belong to us in the first place. The owners of the player refused to accept our cash despite a written agreement and we could not force their hand. Our lawyer is handling the issue. Other than this, working together with our sponsors, we will keep all the players that we want to keep and try to bring all the players we need to make the squad competitive enough to win back the league” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Nomads denied rumours circulating that some officials’ houses have been attacked due the false stories published on social media.

“No official has been attacked verbally or physically. These are lies perpetrated by the same people to create a state of confusion in our camp. The best way to defeat these people is to simply ignore them,” concludes the statement.

