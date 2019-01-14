DD Sunshine wins Presidential Cup: New sponsor Tabitha ‘delighted’

DD Sunshine FC have won the Presidential women football cup following their 3-2 win over Skippers at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Enelezia Mhango opened the scoresheet for the DD Sunshine on 12th minutes but Love Nyakamera was quick to equalize for the two sides to tie 1-all at half time

Skippers recuperated well and went ahead after the break as Bernadette Nyanga scored the side’s second goal but a brace from Grace Banda sealed the victory for DD Sunshine who walked away home with k4 million for their victory

DD Sunshine coach Andrew Chikhosi thanked his girls for the gallant fight.

“I would like to congratulate my girls for the win,the game was tough but the’ve managed to lift the trophy,” he said.

Minister for Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Grace Chiumia speaking during the presentation of prizes said she will lobby for funding of women football.

“Sometimes people have mindset that women cannot perform in football but we have all seen them here how the’ve perfomed …The ladies needs support to be realistic so I will mobilise funds for women football in Malawi, “she said.

Meanwhile, China-based women football star Tabitha Chawinga has taken over the sponsorship of DD Sunshine FC, an outfit which provided her the platform to scale lofty heights.

The founder of the team David Dube is no longer involved in the operations of the team on health grounds.

Chawinga said she is “delighted” that her team has won the cup.

“It is encouraging to see that the team is doing well. And am delighted with the winning of the cup,” she said.

Chawinga, currently rated as one of the top 10 players on the continent by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is spending over K7 million annually on the club’s expenses which include allowances, accommodation, food and upkeep for the bulk of the players.

