FDH Bank opens Bwaila Service Centre

FDH Bank has unveiled the new Bwaila Service Centre located at Old Town in Lilongwe to bring the number of its service centres across the country to 52.

According to FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje, the opening of the Bwaila Service Centre is part of the bank’s financial inclusion drive.

She said the bank observed that customers faced the inconvenience of travelling from old town across the river to get to the nearest service centre located in Area 3.

“The bank embarked on an expansion project aimed at improving customer service and reach in 2017. We have since moved Balaka, Chiradzulu, Kasungu and Salima Service Centres from Old Post Office premises. We also opened BICC Corporate Suite and we have more service centres in the pipeline across the country,” said Lusinje.

She said FDH Bank is not only championing financial inclusion through its physical reach but also through its digital products offering.

“We positioned ourselves as a digital bank that offers an array of digital products to ensure that our customers’ needs are met and more people can access financial services.”

“We introduced Ufulu Digital Account last year which allows people to open accounts on their own using their mobile phones with their phone numbers denoted as the account number; a development that has seen more people who were not financially included before open accounts and access banking services from wherever they are,” Lusinje explained.

Apart from the 52 Service Centres, FDH Bank also boasts a footprint of over 90 ATMs and 230 Banki Pakhomo agents in the country following its expansion project.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :