Chakwera says Malawi as neighbour to Mozambique has an obligation to keeping peace against Islamic terrorists

President Lazarus Chakwera has left Lilongwe for Maputo for the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Extraordinary Double Troika Summit which seeks to find a lasting solution to the Islamic insurgency in Mozambique.

Speaking on departure at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Thursday morning, Chakwera said Malawi, as a neighbour to Mozambique, has an obligation to finding lasting peace in the neighbouring country.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Mozambique,” said Chakwera.

He said the attacks were an affront to peace and security not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole.

The incoming chairperson for SADC also spoke of the need for Malawi to remain steadfast in fostering regional peace for uninterrupted social – economic growth.

“I want to learn more as incoming Sadc chair so we can comprehensively tackle this thing,” he said.

Leaders at the Summit will deliberate on measures to address acts of sustained terror attacks by militias in Palma, a town in Cabo Delgado province in Northern Mozambique. The town of Palma seats a few kilometres from Africa’s largest natural gas deposit, where France’s energy giant Total embarked on a $20bn project.

The militants, also locally known as Al – Shabab, are on record to have pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group.

Aljazeera is reporting the three – year conflict has forced some 700, 000 people out of their homes, with more than 2,500 killed. The SADC Summit is the overall policy – making institution of SADC. It is managed on a Troika system that comprises the current SADC chairperson, the incoming Chairperson and the immediate previous chairperson.

Among those who have seen off the Malawi leader to Maputo – Mozambique is State Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakwera, who is preparing to assume the rotational leadership of Sadc in August to take over from the Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, the current chairperson,is expected to return later this afternoon at 16.30 hours.

The Sadc Double Troika comprises Sadc Troika members namely Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania as well as member States of the Troika of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe).

The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit was preceded by various supporting technical meetings held on Wednesday.

