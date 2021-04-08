Half of those who sat for MSCE exam in Malawi prisons failed

Disastrous examination results for the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) has not spared the prisons.

Authorities say half of the prisoners who sat for the MSCE examinations have failed.

Malawi Prison Service say 34 out of 68 inmates who sat for 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations have passed, representing 50% pass rate.

Prisons spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba said the highest score of an inmate is from Mzuzu Prison who has scored 17 points.

Shaba further said Zomba Central Prison has emerged overall performer out of the 19 correctional facilities, after 10 out of 15 inmates passed the examinations.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!