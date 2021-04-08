Half of those who sat for MSCE exam in Malawi prisons failed

April 8, 2021

Disastrous examination results for the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) has not spared the prisons.

Malawi Prisons need qualified teachers in the country’s jails to teach prisoners preparing to sit for MSCE.

Authorities say half of the prisoners who sat for the MSCE examinations have failed.

Malawi Prison Service  say 34 out of 68 inmates who sat for 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations have passed, representing 50% pass rate.

Prisons spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba said the highest score of an inmate is from Mzuzu Prison who has scored 17 points.

Shaba further said Zomba Central Prison has emerged overall performer out of the 19 correctional facilities, after 10 out of 15 inmates passed the examinations.

