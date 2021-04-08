Former Macra boss Itaye  ‘abuse of office’ case resumes

April 8, 2021

Former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye  and two others are back in court in Blantyre where they are answering charges bordering on buying Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cloth using public money.

Itaye: Back in the dock

Itaye is being charged alongside Macra director of finance Ben Chitsonga and procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa of authorising payment of K8.5 million public funds to Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons Limited (DWS) for the purchase of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cloth.

The State is expected to continue parading its witnesses having already paraded two witnesses in the previous hearing.

Chief state legal advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda has informed the court that the State will parade one witness, Martin Mpata, who is General Manager for Mapeto David WhiteHead and Sons Limited.

Mpata was initially the first witness in the previous hearing but his testimony was cut short due to some irregularities.

In his testimony, Mpata has told the court that on numerous occasions, Macra through its procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa had approached his office to have their special cloth processed.

He said at times, Macra used to approach his office with special fabric for the DPP.

Itaye was arrested on September 1 2020, barely days after Chitsonga and Ngalawa were picked by police in Blantyre.

