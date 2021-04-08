Child protection NGO wants govt to set supplementary exam for MSCE failures

A child protection NGO has advised the government to set supplementary examination for failures of this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

Eye of the Child willing Form 4 students who failed the examination this year should be allowed to sit for supplementary examinations in view of poor 2020 MSCE results.

Out of 138,000 candidates who sat for the exams, only 57,293 passed translating into a pass rate of 41.42 %.

The child rights organisation says it concerned with the period the learners would have to wait for the upcoming 2021 MSCE exams and results considering the challenges they already encountered in the 2020 exams.

Advocacy Officer for the organisation, Memory Chisenga, contends that prolonging the process to re-write the exams may lead to high levels of school dropouts, early marriages and teen pregnancies mainly among girls.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!