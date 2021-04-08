Judiciary hires 58 third grade magistrates

April 8, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Judiciary says it has hired 58 new third grade magistrates to speed the delivery of justice in the country’s courts across the country.

This is Chitipa Magistrate Court

Registrar of High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, has confirmed the development.

Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance  (Chreaa) is optimistic that the development will reduce workload and address the increased number suspects on remand and ensure speedy justice delivery.

Some quarters of society say the weeks of justice are slow in the country because of lack of magistrates.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
5 hours ago

Tsano apa munamatu.Nanga moti omajistratewo ozikazengera milandu mukhoti mwaika pachithunzipa? Yayi tamangani makhoti ena chonde osati kukazengera mlandu pa nyumba yogogo Bengo ku Mphanthi or kwa Njonja. Ife tere nkhaniyi tayilandira mwanva koma zinazo konzani tere.

1
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Child protection NGO wants govt to set supplementary exam for MSCE failures

A child protection NGO has advised the government to set supplementary examination for failures of this year's Malawi School Certificate...

Close