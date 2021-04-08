Judiciary hires 58 third grade magistrates

Judiciary says it has hired 58 new third grade magistrates to speed the delivery of justice in the country’s courts across the country.

Registrar of High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, has confirmed the development.

Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (Chreaa) is optimistic that the development will reduce workload and address the increased number suspects on remand and ensure speedy justice delivery.

Some quarters of society say the weeks of justice are slow in the country because of lack of magistrates.

