Malawi internationally trade fair returns this year

April 8, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

International trade fair returns to Malawi this year after authorities cancelled it last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exhibitions s at Chichiri Trade Fair grounds in Blantyre

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has confirmed the return of the fair this year.

However, MCCCI Head of Business Linkages and Events, Linda Pete said while they are observing the pandemic trends, holding this year’s event will depend on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions that are being enforced at the moment.

And while acknowledging a challenging business environment among local producers, President of the Indigenous Business Association of Malawi (IBAM), Mike Mlombwa feels the event can wait up to next year if the covid-19 pandemic does not improve.

