CSOswants ACB speed up probe into Nsanje District Council abused money

Some civil society organizations in Nsanje have called upon graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) speed up probe into K800 million allegedly abused by Nsanje district council officials.

This comes about a month after the ACB launched a probe into alleged abuse of K800 million at Nsanje District Council as exposed in 2017/2018 Auditor General’s audit report.

Some CSOs are demanding results of the probe.

Some people in the district are concerned that it is business as usual for officers whom they suspect had a hand in the alleged abuse of funds.

Nsanje Civil Society Chairperson Mike Dansa said they expected ACB to act with speed on the concerns.

But ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala has assured people in the district that they are almost done , saying they cannot do things haphazardly as they have to follow procedures.

