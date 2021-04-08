Court adjourns Mzomera assault case

April 8, 2021

A magistrate court in Mzuzu has adjourned a case in which former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor Reverend Christopher Mzomela Ngwira and others are being accused of assault.

Mzomera Ngwira donning a Ngoni warrior headgear waves to his sympathisers after being sentenced on Friday

Ngwira and others are accused of injuring President  Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s bodyguards and MCP supporters when they were in opposition.

The incident took place at a political rally which Chakwera addressed at Chibavi ground in Mzuzu in 2016 when he waa an opposition leader.

Defense lawyer Mr Christon Ghambi asked the court to discharge the suspects, accusing the state of failing to parade witnesses.

Senior resident magistrate Mr Paul Kandulu has since given state to  April 22, 2021 to bring witnesses, failing which he will discharge the accused persons.

Ngwira, who is saving a jail sentence at Mzimba prison was not present at the court as he is reportedly admitted at the Mzuzu Central Hospital.

