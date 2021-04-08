Shire-Zambezi waterway project hangs in limbo

Government says the multi-billion kwacha Shire- Zambezi Waterway Project is no longer a priority.

Ministry of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Andrew Mthiko said the government is concentrating on rehabilitating the old Sena corridor; the railway line from Limbe to Beira port in Mozambique, instead.

Mthiko said the decision is in line with the 2017 National Transport Master Plan which revealed that Malawi could save more by utilizing the railway line unlike the Nsanje Inland port.

The Shire-Zambezi water project was put off balance when Mozambique rejected the project as it had potential to killing the country’s economic lifeline of Nacala and Beira ports.

Former president Bingu wa Mutharika touted the water project his colour dream and envisaged Nsanje growing into an international inland port because of the water way project.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!