Chakwera says Malawi govt has been stealing from farmers through FISP

In a damning condemnation, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera Friday says President Peter Mutharika’s move to reduce Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) fertiliser prices to K5000 is a confirmation that it has all along been ripping off farmers.

Chakwera made the remarks following the presentation of the 2020/21 budget by Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha in Parliament Friday.

During his presentation, Mwanamvekha said Fisp is now at K38 billion, which will have about 1 million beneficiaries further saying 100,000 families, would get free fertiliser and farm inputs.

However, Chakwera questioned government’s timing to slash down the prices.

“The government has conceded today in Parliament that it has been stealing from its citizenry by failing to reduce fertiliser prices,” he said.

Chakwera said this when he addressed a campaign rally in Mzimba district.

He said when MCP gets into power, he will fight plunder of public resources, theft and corruption, saying “Vilekeke! [it must stop]

Malawians are expected to vote for presidents in the June 23, 2020 scheduled elections.

