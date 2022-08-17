Chakwera says Malawi, Zambia needs to work together for socio-economic growth

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawi and Zambia needs to embrace each other as one people in order for the two countries forge ahead towards socio-economic growth, prosperity and human resources development.

The Malawi leader made the remarks Wednesday when he held an audience with his Zambian counterpart President Hakainde Hichilema on the sidelines of the 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, at the Palais du Peuple in Kinshasa, DRC.

During the meeting, the two neighbouring presidents engaged each on deepening bilateral ties between the two countries and boosting trade.

Addressing the press after the meeting, President Chakwera emphasized the need to promote a sense of brotherhood between Malawi and Zambia given their shared roots.

“Malawi and Zambia are but one people and share a lot in common. Together as one, we can achieve much more and the need to embrace each other cannot be overemphasised,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera, therefore, hailed the establishment of a One Stop Centre at Mwami Border that was previously under construction.

“It is expected that the border, once officially opened, will facilitate the much anticipated trade between the two nations,” he said.

President Chakwera further thanked the Zambian government for rendering its support and facilitating the apprehension of Chinese National Lu Ke, who had fled to Zambia following allegations of racial exploitation of Malawian children.

Chakwera also hailed the Zambian government for its assistance, following a car accident that claimed the lives of three Central Medical Stores officials in the Zambian Southern Province of Silwili earlier this month.

The Zambian leader, Hakainde Hichilema echoed President Chakwera’s sentiments regarding the similarities that transcend Malawi and Zambia’s borders and accentuated the need for corroboration in order to foster economic growth for parties.

“The two nations are practically one country and we everything in common including surnames, cultures and traditions.

“We need to stick together in order to move forward in achieving economic growth and social welfare,” said Hichilema.

